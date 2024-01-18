Cell Analysis Market On Track For Substantial Expansion: A Growth Rate Of 10-11% Forecasted By 2028

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 17, 2024 3:41 am - The market for cell-based assays in drug discovery is driven by increasing demand, funding, drug development activities, chronic illnesses, and technical advancements in cell analysis.

Cell analysis include analyzing and quantifying characteristics such as cell count, cellular state, viability, proliferation, and toxicity caused by chemicals and cells. Cell-based assays yield detailed results for fundamental research, drug discovery & development, and clinical applications.

Technological advancements drive growth in the Cell Analysis Market

The incorporation of modern technologies is considerably driving the growth of the cell analysis market. This entails combining new and current technology to provide more robust and precise tools for researchers and healthcare practitioners. As a result, there is a distinct growing trend in technological integration in cell analysis.

.In May 2023, Deepcell, a pioneer in AI-powered single-cell analysis, has introduced the REM-1 platform. Benchtop instruments, the Axon data suite, and the Human Foundation Model are all part of this complete platform. The REM-1 platform integrates single-cell sorting, imaging, and analysis to provide high-dimensional cell morphology analysis and sorting, opening up new paths for research in domains such as developmental biology, stem cell biology, cancer biology, gene therapy, and functional screening. Deepcell expects its AI-powered method to cellular analysis to greatly boost biological research, ushering in a new era of discovery.

.In a parallel development in January 2023, Axion BioSystems expanded its Omni live-cell imaging product family by introducing the Omni Pro 12 platform. Equipped with integrated robotics and a multi-plate design compatible with standard incubators, this platform enhances flexibility and efficiency for live-cell imaging experiments for scientists and drug developers. The Omni Pro 12 is a valuable tool for advancing research in critical areas such as oncology, immunology, and stem cell biology, with the potential to facilitate the development of innovative drugs and therapeutics

The Growing Importance of Cell-Based Screening in Modern Drug Discovery is fueling the Cell Analysis Market

The use of cell-based screening assays has increased in drug development efforts to better understand the complexities involved. Cell biology, bioinformatics, molecular biology, genomics, and proteomics advances have resulted in massive data gathering. As a result, the importance of using cell-based assays in the drug development pipeline has expanded. Similarly, the Human Genome Project has yielded a plethora of drug-screening targets. The current rapid expansion of therapeutic targets and leads has accelerated the use of cell-based assays for primary and secondary screening in the drug development process.

Cell Analysis Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the market include Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, General Electric, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Olympus Corporation, Fluidigm Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec, Cell Biolabs, Creative Bioarray, BioStatus Limited, NanoCellect Biomedical, Promega Corporation, CELLINK, among others.

Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies Adopted by Players to Establish Their Foothold in the Cell Analysis Market

Players operating in this market are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as launching new products, acquiring related firms, and entering into mergers & collaborations to garner higher market share.

For instance,

.In the year 2023, the United States-based company Becton, Dickinson and Company introduced a Spectral Cell Sorter, integrating high-speed cell imaging. This product seamlessly merges real-time imaging technology with spectral flow cytometry

.In Dec 2023, CS Genetics announced that they are working on commercializing a simple, flexible, and easily scalable instrument-free, single-cell analysis technology

The application of novel cell-based assays in cancer research, promising prospects of single-cell sequencing, growing prospects in emerging economies, thriving biopharma industry, and aggressive organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by players are expected to drive the Cell Analysis Market in the coming years.