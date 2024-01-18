Bill Reeves Wins Awards For His Role In The TECO Midtown Tampa Deal

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 17, 2024 11:47 am - The Colliers broker was recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal, CREW Tampa Bay and NAIOP Tampa Bay

Bill Reeves of Colliers has been recognized for his role in Tampa Electric Company's (TECO's) high-profile headquarters move to Midtown Tampa. In January 2023, the utilities company paid $11.8 million for 11 commercial condominiums in the urban district's Midtown East office building. Reeves represented TECO in the sale transaction.

The sale marked TECO's move from downtown Tampa to Midtown Tampa and was one of the largest commercial real estate transactions of the year. Since completing the transaction, Reeves has been awarded:

.2023 Tampa Bay Business Journal Dealmaker of the Year

.2023 Tampa Bay Business Journal Deal of the Year

.2023 CREW Tampa Bay Excellence Awards - Top Sales Transaction

.2023 NAIOP Tampa Bay Best of the Best - Best Office Deal (Sale)

"This was an outstanding deal and further highlights the appeal of Midtown for companies looking for office space that provides a live, work, play environment for their employees," said Matt Siegel, executive managing director and market leader for Colliers Central and West Florida. "Congratulations to Bill and his entire team for their hard work on this deal. The recognition is well-deserved."

Reeves received the top recognitions from the Tampa Bay Business Journal during the publication's Best Real Estate Deals of 2023 Awards Ceremony – taking home both the Dealmaker of the Year and Deal of the Year awards. He was also recognized by CREW Tampa Bay alongisde TECO, Bromley Companies, Foley & Lardner, Holland & Knight, and Atlantic Capital. Meanwhile, NAIOP Tampa Bay honored Reeves; the developer of Midtown East, The Bromley Companies; and the architect, Gensler.

TECO and People's Gas will occupy 296,000 square feet at Midtown East and serve as the anchor tenant. When completed, the 23-acre Midtown development will include 580,000 square feet of office space, 185,000 square feet of retail space, nearly 400 apartments, and a dual-flag Aloft/Element hotel. Construction on Midtown East began in the first quarter of 2023 and is expected to be completed in early 2025.

"This was one of the most challenging and rewarding deals of my career," said Reeves. "We started our search for a new TECO headquarters maybe four or five years ago – and then the whole world changed with the pandemic. We had to adjust our meetings and processes, but ultimately found a great space for TECO and its new headquarters."

The TECO headquarters has been located in downtown Tampa for more than 40 years. More than 900 employees will work in the new Midtown location.

