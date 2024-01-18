Valentine's Day Fundraiser Supports Family In Need

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 17, 2024 11:53 am - ESA animals being illegaly discriminated against due to being clasified as Putbulls. Family is about to be made homeless after living in the same home for 8yrs. The family has never had 1 late rent payment. Single Mother is alao disabled amputee.

Roscoe & Stella brand Valentine's Day t-shirts and hoodies are now on sale, with proceeds going towards helping a family fund their move and legal fees.

Roscoe & Stella, two emotional support animals (ESAs), are facing discrimination due to their classification as 'Pitbulls'.

The Valentine's Day fundraiser aims to reach its funding goal to provide much-needed support for the family and combat the unfair treatment of Roscoe & Stella.

By purchasing Roscoe & Stella brand merchandise, individuals can contribute to the cause and make a difference in the lives of this family and their beloved dogs.

The fundraiser has set a funding goal of $5,000, which will go towards covering the family's move and legal fees.

To date, a total of $487 has been raised, but there is still a need to reach the target and provide the necessary assistance.

Roscoe & Stella brand Valentine's Day t-shirts and hoodies can be purchased exclusively at RoscoenStella.

The merchandise is priced at $29.99 for t-shirts, $39.99 for hoodies, and $24.99 for pet hoodies.

In addition, there are various options available for Pitbull moms, dads, kids, and pets, ensuring there is something for everyone to show their support.

Every purchase of a t-shirt or hoodie directly contributes to helping the family, with an average of $5 per t-shirt and varying amounts for different hoodie options.

The family is in need of financial assistance to cover legal fees associated with proving the dogs' status as Legal ESA animals according to Florida law.

Discrimination against Roscoe & Stella has violated their rights under the Disabilities Act and several FHA/HUD regulations.

Legal representation for the discrimination case requires a minimum deposit of $1500.

It is crucial to address this discrimination and protect the rights of individuals with ESA dogs like Roscoe & Stella.

Statistics reveal that millions of cases of housing discrimination occur each year, with accessibility barriers and disability issues being the most common complaints.

Fortunately, House Bill 941, effective October 1, 2023, has overturned breed-based bans in Florida, allowing Pitbulls like Roscoe & Stella to be legally recognized.

The American Kennel Club Government Relations team has reported on the positive impact of this legislation.

The funds raised through the Valentine's Day fundraiser will be utilized to support the family's move and cover expenses such as application fees, rental trucks, and security deposits.

Time is of the essence, as the family needs to secure the funds by January 31st in order to find a new home and avoid homelessness.

In conclusion, the Valentine's Day fundraiser supporting a family in need with Roscoe & Stella merchandise is an opportunity to make a difference and combat discrimination against ESA dogs.

With the goal of reaching $5,000 in funding, every purchase of a t-shirt or hoodie brings the family closer to their target.

A GoFundMe has also been set-up

By standing against the unfair 'Pitbull' classification, individuals can support the cause and contribute to a brighter future for Roscoe, Stella, and their loving family.

Visit RoscoenStella