Heat Supply Restored To Buildings Damaged By Falling Drone Debris In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa, heat supply to houses that were damaged by the fall of drone debris has been resumed.
The Odesa city council reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Heat supply has been resumed to the addresses affected by the nighttime enemy attack. As of now, all installation work has been completed, and the networks are being updated. Soon, heat will begin to supply homes," the statement reads.
The city council added that a house at 8/4 Armiyska Street, which suffered the most damage, remains without heating.
As reported, about 60 houses in Odesa were cut off from heating on the night of January 17 as a result of the fall of drone fragments on the main pipelines.
