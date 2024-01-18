President: There Was Strategic Level Of Discussion At Supreme Cinc Meeting Our Actions This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff to discuss the situation on the battlefield, countering subversive groups and fortifying the border in the north.

The President said this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

“I held a meeting of the Staff. Operational level – the situation at the front now. Reports from the commanders. Different directions. East. South. North as well – countering subversive groups, fortifying the border. There was also a strategic level of discussion – our actions this year. And not just defense,” Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine needs an ambitious, active perspective.

“We want our country to retain the initiative, not the enemy. We want the end of the war to depend on Ukrainian actions. The world supports those who have a perspective. And this is a fundamental task – to retain the initiative so that we can become stronger,” the Head of State said.

In addition, Zelensky held a separate meeting with the Minister of Defense and a meeting with law enforcement officers. "In particular, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine was presented at the meeting. The keynote report was on countering collaborators and destroying enemy logistics. I am grateful to the Service for the results," the President said.

As Ukrinform reported, on Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The parties discussed continuing global support for Ukraine, attracting investment in Ukraine's economy, anti-corruption reforms, and cooperation in the defense sector.

