Russians Shell Kharkiv Region's Chuhuiv, Killing Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled Chuhuiv of the Kharkiv region, killing a woman and wounding another person.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers struck Chuhuiv twice. According to preliminarily information, damage was caused to an educational institution... Unfortunately, a civilian woman, a boiler room operator, was killed in the enemy strike on Chuhuiv," he wrote.

Medics provided assistance to another victim on the spot, the region's governor added.

Woman killed in enemy attack on Kupiansk district

The head of the Kharkiv military garrison, Serhiy Melnyk, said that Russian troops had struck Chuhuiv with S-300 missiles.

As reported, on the evening of January 16, Russian forces attacked the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv city with two S-300 missiles, damaging 19 residential buildings, injuring 17 residents, 14 of whom remain in hospital.