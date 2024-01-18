China's Population Decreases By 2.08 Million People In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The population of China in 2023 decreased by 2.08 million people, to 1.40967 billion citizens, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Office (GSO) of the People's Republic of China.

The report clarifies that during the year, the authorities registered 9.02 million newborns in the country, and 11.10 million people died. The birth and death rates were 6.39 and 7.87 ppm, respectively.

The male population of China reached 720.32 million people (a decrease of 0.2%), female - 689.35 million people (a decrease of 0.04%). The proportion of citizens of working age (from 16 to 59 years old). It amounted to 61.3% - 0.7 percentage points less than in 2022. There are 216.76 million people over the age of 65 in the country, the number of whom increased by 3.3%.

According to published statistics, in 2023, the population of Chinese cities increased by 1.2%, to 932.67 million people. 477 million people live in rural areas (a decrease of 2.8%).