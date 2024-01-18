China's Population Decreases By 2.08 Million People In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The population of China in 2023 decreased by 2.08 million
people, to 1.40967 billion citizens, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Office (GSO) of the People's
Republic of China.
The report clarifies that during the year, the authorities
registered 9.02 million newborns in the country, and 11.10 million
people died. The birth and death rates were 6.39 and 7.87 ppm,
respectively.
The male population of China reached 720.32 million people (a
decrease of 0.2%), female - 689.35 million people (a decrease of
0.04%). The proportion of citizens of working age (from 16 to 59
years old). It amounted to 61.3% - 0.7 percentage points less than
in 2022. There are 216.76 million people over the age of 65 in the
country, the number of whom increased by 3.3%.
According to published statistics, in 2023, the population of
Chinese cities increased by 1.2%, to 932.67 million people. 477
million people live in rural areas (a decrease of 2.8%).
MENAFN18012024000195011045ID1107736047
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.