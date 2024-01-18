S. Korea, USA & Japan Conduct Jointly Exercises After DPRK Missile Launch

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Navies of South Korea, the United States and Japan conducted joint exercises with the participation of an American nuclear aircraft carrier in the south of Jeju Island to practice combating the missile threat from the DPRK, Azernews reports, citing the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Korea.

The maneuvers took place from January 15 to January 17. The head of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, Kim Myung-soo, visited the American aircraft carrier Carl Vinson on the first day and checked the course of maneuvers. These are the first trilateral naval exercises after agreeing on long-term maneuver plans in December and launching a real-time data exchange system on North Korean missile launches.

The exercises practiced the skills of the military of the three countries to combat the nuclear missile threat from the DPRK and submarines, the committee said. Nine ships were involved in the exercises, including South Korean destroyers with the Aegis missile defense system.

On January 14, North Korea tested a medium-range solid-fuel ballistic missile with a hypersonic guided warhead.