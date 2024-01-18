S. Korea, USA & Japan Conduct Jointly Exercises After DPRK Missile Launch

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Navies of South Korea, the United States and Japan conducted
joint exercises with the participation of an American nuclear
aircraft carrier in the south of Jeju Island to practice combating
the missile threat from the DPRK, Azernews reports, citing the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed
Forces of the Republic of Korea.
The maneuvers took place from January 15 to January 17. The head
of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, Kim Myung-soo, visited
the American aircraft carrier Carl Vinson on the first day and
checked the course of maneuvers. These are the first trilateral
naval exercises after agreeing on long-term maneuver plans in
December and launching a real-time data exchange system on North
Korean missile launches.
The exercises practiced the skills of the military of the three
countries to combat the nuclear missile threat from the DPRK and
submarines, the committee said. Nine ships were involved in the
exercises, including South Korean destroyers with the Aegis missile
defense system.
On January 14, North Korea tested a medium-range solid-fuel
ballistic missile with a hypersonic guided warhead.
