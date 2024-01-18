2024'S Must Read War-Related Books: Ukraine And A Brief Moment In Time By Author Dr. Richard Hagedorn

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2024) - Dr. Richard Hagedorn, author of A Brief Moment in Time , recently released his debut novel Ukraine . This bold, compelling story chronicles the different phases of a soldier's journey and how war can be just as much about life as it is about death.







In Ukraine, a former Marine named Bruce travels to Eastern Europe to join the fight against Russia. He brings along Dog, a courageous white German Shepherd who saves him and his men on more than one occasion. Along the way, Bruce forms a deep connection with people from different cultures and countries, and he even has a chance at love in the unlikeliest of places.

This starkly realistic account of combat dovetails with Hagedorn's wartime memoir, A Brief Moment in Time. His recollections from Vietnam hone in on a single day and the horror and glory he witnessed on March 6, 1968. Quoting the author, "We do not truly know what to expect in battle, but we do know that the grip of death is not so painful as we glide into a new understanding... as we cross over."







Ukraine and A Brief Moment in Time will resonate with adult readers who appreciate books and films that contain true-to-life depictions of war. Unlike many other titles that document armed conflicts, Hagedorn's work reflects his personal experiences as a Marine, not a journalist or a historian.

From the rigors of training to hearing a fellow Marine's battlefield fears on the day of his death, Ukraine and A Brief Moment in Time don't shy away from the true costs of war. As conflicts continue to rage around the world, Hagedorn's work is a riveting addition to the conversation about what it means to take on the mantle of soldier.

Ukraine and A Brief Moment in Time are available for purchase on Amazon and all major retailers.

Dr. Richard Hagedorn joined the Marine Corps in 1966 just two days after graduating from high school in Seattle, WA. After training to become a machine gunner and a brief stint in Kaneohe Bay, HI, he was assigned to the 1st Marine Division in Vietnam. Hagedorn was discharged in 1968 and enrolled at the University of Washington in Seattle, eventually earning his PhD in psychology. He currently lives in the L.A. area.

