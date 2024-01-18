Jerrilyn Anghel, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Jerrilyn, affectionately known as Jeri, stands out as a distinguished real estate agent with the Real Estate Ninjas Team at Silvercreek Realty Group in Meridian, Idaho and the surrounding vicinity.

Delivering top-notch service, Jeri offers her expertise to both home buyers and sellers, ensuring a professional, prompt, and attentive experience throughout the real estate process. Her areas of specialization encompass both residential and commercial real estate, with a particular focus on handling short sales and foreclosures.

Beyond her real estate endeavors, Jeri has served as a Project Manager for a builder and boasts a background in accounting. She has also worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and owned multiple healthcare agencies, collaborating with renowned doctors and hospitals.

Acquiring her real estate license in 2004, Jeri has accumulated a wealth of experience in the industry, practicing as a Broker in California, Arizona, and Missouri.

Among her professional affiliations, she is an active member of the National Association of REALTORS® and the Boise Regional REALTORS. Moreover, she holds Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR®) certification.

Highly regarded for her steadfast commitment to values such as honesty, integrity, trust, and hard work, Jeri embodies excellence in the real estate industry and beyond. Her outstanding achievements have earned her recognition as a Top Producer and Team Lead.

In her spare time, Jeri generously volunteers with various charitable organizations.