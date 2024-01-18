Cindy Cameron, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Bringing over 25 years of dedicated service to the public, Cindy holds her license in the state of Colorado and services the Colorado Springs & Denver metro areas. She specializes in various areas of real estate including investor renovation projects, new construction, assists first-time homebuyers and also serves as a bilingual advocate for the Hispanic community. As the spouse of a Marine Corps veteran, Cindy's other passion is supporting our veterans through the relocation and home-buying process.

After completing her Bachelor's Degree from Long Beach State University in California, Cindy achieved a Class A Certification and membership into the PGA of America. Upon moving to Colorado Springs almost 10 years ago, Cindy seamlessly transitioned her passion in serving the public, to real estate and discovered a newfound love. With a background in delivering exceptional service at California's top Golf & Private Country Clubs, her ability to deliver luxury and first-rate service to the real estate industry was a natural fit. In her inaugural year as a licensed agent, she received the Rookie of the Year Award and was honored with the Silver Award for both volume and closed transactions. Her achievements can be credited to the support of her family, amazing clients, and a strong referral business.

Sports have always been a major part of Cindy's life. In her spare time, one will find her with her two teen kids, either playing volleyball with her daughter or sitting on the sidelines of the soccer field with her son. Faith and family are what drives her daily to be the best mom, wife, friend and realtor to all that know her.