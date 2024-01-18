Rosane Andrade Nunes, MD, An Internist With Boca Raton Regional Hospital

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 17, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Dr. Nunes, a distinguished medical professional, serves as a certified internal medicine physician at Boca Raton Regional Hospital, demonstrating her commitment to providing high-quality healthcare.

With a broad educational background, she is a proud graduate of the Teresopolis School of Medicine in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Following her educational journey, she further honed her skills and knowledge through the Internal Medicine Residency Program at NYU Langone Health System in 2016.

Dedicated to clinical excellence, Dr. Nunes is board-certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

Among her professional affiliations, she is an active member of prestigious medical organizations, including the American College of Physicians, the American Medical Association, and the Florida Medical Association.

Internal medicine is the medical specialty dealing with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult diseases. Physicians specializing in Internal Medicine are called Internists. They manage and prevent common and complex diseases by providing comprehensive care and promoting overall well-being.

Speaking several languages, Dr. Nunes is fluent in English, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Learn More about Dr. Rosane Andrade Nunes:

Through her findatopdoc profile,

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey towards optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.