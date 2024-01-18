Jeffrey W. Collins, MD, FACOG, An Obstetrician

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 17, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

An established gynecologist, Dr. Collins has an extensive background spanning over 20 years in the field of medicine. He has garnered significant expertise in addressing medical issues related to pregnancy. His comprehensive approach extends to managing conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, showcasing his commitment to providing holistic and specialized care for expectant mothers.

Academically, the doctor completed his medical education at the University of Alabama, focusing on gynecology. His dedication to continuous learning and refinement of skills led him to pursue a residency in gynecology at the University of Florida.

Dedicated to clinical excellence, Dr. Collins is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG). The mission of the ABOG is to define specialty standards, certify obstetricians and gynecologists, and facilitate continuous learning to advance knowledge, practice, and professionalism in women's health.

Obstetrics and gynecology (OB-GYN) is the medical specialty that encompasses the two subspecialties of obstetrics (covering pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period) and gynecology (covering the health of the female reproductive system – vagina, uterus, ovaries, and breasts).

Learn More about Dr. Jeffrey W. Collins:

Through his findatopdoc profile, , or through OBGYN Associates of Anniston

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey towards optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.