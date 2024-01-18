Scott H. Barber, MD, FAAC, A Pediatrician With Penn State Health Children's Hospital

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Barber's journey in the medical field is a testament to his commitment to education, service, and family. Hailing from Pennsylvania, he spent much of his childhood cheering for Penn State athletics, fostering a love for his home state. His commitment to excellence and his impact on medical education have set him on a trajectory to serve as chief resident at Penn State Health Children's Hospital upon completing his pediatrics training.

Throughout his academic career, his dedication to serving the community emerged during his undergraduate years at St. Bonaventure University in New York, where he not only pursued his education but also served as an officer on the campus emergency medical services team. He earned his medical degree from George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington

Passionate about his profession, Dr. Barber is board-certified in pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP). The mission of the ABP is to advance child health by certifying pediatricians who meet standards of excellence and are committed to continuous learning and improvement.

Pediatrics is the branch of medicine that involves the medical care of infants, children, and adolescents. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends individuals be under pediatric care up to the age of 21. Pediatric critical care specialists treat children from birth through the teen years. They choose to make caring for children who are very sick the core of their medical practice. Their advanced training and experience prepare them to give children in PICUs the unique medical care that they need.

As a testament to his success, he was honored as the 2021 Outstanding First-Year Resident and continued to shine in his second year, earning the title of the 2022 Outstanding Second-Year Resident Teacher.

On a more personal note, Dr. Barber finds joy in cooking, exploring the great outdoors, and perfecting the art of the ultimate dad joke.

