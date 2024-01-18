Jaren Riley, MD, A Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon With Orthoone

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Recognized as a caring and compassionate pediatric orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Riley specializes in pediatric spine and scoliosis treatments, showcasing a unique blend of expertise and compassion in his practice. His groundbreaking work in the Rocky Mountain Region includes being the first to perform vertebral body tethering, an innovative treatment for scoliosis.

Back in the early days of his academic career, his journey into medicine was inspired by a mission in Brazil at the age of 19, where he discovered the profound impact of love and service. He earned his medical degree from the University of Iowa College of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Further, he pursued a specialized fellowship at the renowned Primary Children's Medical Center/Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City.

Consolidating his dedication to orthopedic surgery, Dr. Riley attained board certification through the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery (ABOS). The ABOS is an organization with the goal of establishing educational and professional standards for orthopedic residents and surgeons as well as evaluating the qualifications and competence of orthopedic surgeons.

Continuously advancing his efforts, he is a founding member of Pediatric Research in Sports Medicine and an active participant in the Scoliosis Research Society and the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Orthopedic surgery is the branch of surgery concerned with conditions involving the musculoskeletal system. Pediatric orthopedic surgeons diagnose, treat, and manage the full range of musculoskeletal problems in children.

An authority in his field, Dr. Riley has been the recipient of the Frist Humanitarian Award and the Top Orthopedic Doctor award from Colorado Parent Magazine in 2023.

On a more personal note, he indulges in activities such as fly fishing, climbing, and cherishes moments spent with his loved ones

