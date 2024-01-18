Lynley K. Mcanalley, MD, A Family Physician With Highland Park Aesthetic Medicine

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

As the Founder of Highland Park Aesthetic Medicine in Dallas, Texas, Dr. McAnalley specializes in the rapidly expanding field of aesthetic medicine, focusing specifically on facial aesthetic injectables. Her practice is dedicated solely to perfecting the art of facial aesthetics and non-surgical aesthetic procedures.

Dr. McAnalley exclusively performs procedures with a well-established track record of safety and consistent effectiveness. Her carefully selected agents of choice include BOTOX, Juvederm, Restylane, Sculptra, Voluma, Volbella, Kybella, Instalift, and others.

By concentrating on the use of these aesthetic injectables, Dr. McAnalley's focused training and expertise enable her to provide cutting-edge treatments that may not be offered by other offices. She stays updated on the latest indications and benefits of all aesthetic procedures and products, both old and new, and is a member of the BOTOX® Cosmetic Physicians Network, comprising trained and experienced physicians in BOTOX® administration.

Having obtained certification in the use of Sculptra as an aesthetic injectable in 2005 when it was introduced to the United States, Dr. McAnalley holds Diamond status with the makers of Botox Cosmetic and Juvederm injectables, an honor reserved for top providers of these products.

Notably, she personally performs all procedures, eschewing the involvement of nurses, physician's assistants, aestheticians, technicians, or other physicians. Given the medical nature of these procedures and the potential for complications, patients are advised to have only experienced and knowledgeable physicians administer their injections.

Prioritizing patient comfort, Dr. McAnalley routinely utilizes anesthetic ointment and/or nerve blocks. Each procedure is scheduled with ample time, ensuring thorough attention and optimal results.

Throughout her academic career, Dr. McAnalley earned her Undergraduate Degree in Chemistry from Hendrix College, where she graduated in three years and was ranked number one in her class. She then received her Medical Degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences School of Medicine in 1989.

Following completion of residency training at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Family Practice Residency Program, Dr. McAnalley earned board certification by the American Board of Medical Specialties. She practiced both emergency and family medicine for several years prior to acquiring additional training and specializing in the emerging field of aesthetic medicine.

On a professional level, Dr. McAnalley is an active member of the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine, the International Society of Cosmetic Dermatology, the American Medical Association, the Texas Medical Association, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the Texas Academy Family Physicians, and the Dallas County Medical Society.

