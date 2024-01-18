Publication Of Annual Credit Trends Report From Thecreditapp

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

TheCreditApp proudly announces the release of its highly anticipated Annual Credit Trends Report, offering a comprehensive analysis of key credit trends based on the vast data collected throughout the year. This report not only sheds light on the dynamic nature of credit but also provides valuable insights for consumers and industry professionals alike.

The Credit App empowers contractors, small business owners, and sole proprietors report non-paying customers to directly to credit bureaus .

By utilizing our Credit App, you can circumvent costly $200-per-hour collection attorneys and avoid the hefty 30% fees charged by collection agents. Achieve the same outcomes with a reasonable flat fee and invest an equivalent amount of time compared to completing a contract with a debt collector.

Simply complete the new debtor form, submit the $99 payment, and await your customer's response. The customer promptly receives an email and a text message detailing the situation. Within a week, they will receive a certified letter providing further clarification.

After a two-week window for payment or dispute, the outstanding balance is reported to the credit bureaus, prominently displaying alongside your company's name on their credit report.

Key Findings from TheCreditApp Annual Credit Trends Report:

1. Total Debt Reported Surpasses $35 Million Mark: TheCreditApp has accumulated a staggering $35,529,045 in total reported debt, reflecting the diverse financial landscape of our users. This data underscores the platform's commitment to transparency and provides a valuable benchmark for understanding the economic realities faced by consumers.

2. Effective Debt Recovery with $6,395,228 Collected: In a testament to TheCreditApp's dedication to assisting users in managing their finances, the platform successfully collected $6,395,228 on behalf of our customers. This achievement reflects the effectiveness of the platform in facilitating debt recovery and supporting financial stability.

3. 18% of All Accounts Paid-in-Full: Highlighting the positive financial strides made by users, the report reveals that a noteworthy 18% of all accounts reported on TheCreditApp are marked as "paid-in-full." This data points to the success of users in resolving their financial obligations, showcasing the platform's impact on improving credit health.

4. Average Debt Reported Stands at $6,811: TheCreditApp Annual Credit Trends Report discloses that the average debt reported by users is $6,811. This figure provides a valuable benchmark for understanding the financial landscape and serves as a resource for users seeking to gauge their own financial standing.

"Our Annual Credit Trends Report goes beyond numbers; it tells the story of financial resilience, responsible debt management, and positive credit transformations," said CEO at TheCreditApp. "We believe that understanding these trends is crucial for empowering individuals to make informed financial decisions and achieve their credit goals."

The report is available for download on TheCreditApp's official website, providing consumers, financial institutions, and industry analysts with a wealth of data-driven insights into the evolving dynamics of credit.

About Us:

TheCreditApp is a revolutionary $99 debt collection and credit reporting service that allow small business owners in the United States. Our platform allows you to report nonpaying customers directly to the credit bureaus (Equifax), ensuring that you receive the recognition and protection you deserve.

