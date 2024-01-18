UAE Traffic Alert: Partial Closure Announced On Major Road From Jan 19-21

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 10:36 PM

The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has informed motorists of a partial road closure on a key road in Abu Dhabi from Friday.

The authority said that there will be a partial road closure on the E22 Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road from Friday, January 19 to Sunday, January 21.

The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations.

The map below indicates the area of the closure:

