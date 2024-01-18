&Ldquo;Stearic Acid Market Size&Rdquo; | Will Reach USD 59529.15 Million Million Ln 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Stearic Acid Market Trend 2024, Analysis, growth, share, Status and Forecast 2031

The global Stearic Acid market size was valued at USD 33511.79 Million in 2022 and will reach USD 59529.15 Million in 2028, with a CAGR of 10.05% during

Global "Stearic Acid Market Size " By Type (Animal-based Raw Materials, Vegetable-based Raw Materials), By Application (Soaps and Detergents, Textiles, Lubricants, Personal Care, Rubber Processing, Others) Geography (North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), South America (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa))

List of TOP Key Players in Stearic Acid Market Report are:

The Chemical CompanyRuixingNimir Industrial Chemicals LimitedEmery OleochemicalsTaikoPandGProtea ChemicalsPTSUMI ASIHRugao City Shuangma Chemical Co. LtdNew Japan Chemical CIOI OleochemicalsChant Oil Co. LtdVVFParas Polymerand ChemicalsAcme-HardestyDongma3F Industries LtdPacific OleoPTCisadane Raya ChemicalsAcme Synthetic ChemicalsKLK

What is Stearic Acid Industry Insights?

This report researches the worldwide Stearic Acid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global Stearic Acid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Stearic acid is a waxy solid saturated fatty acid that contains 18-carbon chain. It naturally occurs in coconut oil, palm kernel oil, animal and vegetable fats, and in the milk of several mammals. The chemical formula of stearic acid is C17H35CO2H. Commercially used stearic acid is a mixture of approximately equal amounts of stearic and palmitic acid and small amounts of oleic acid. It is mainly used in the manufacturing soaps and detergents and cosmetics such as shampoos, shaving products, and creams Benefits such as enhanced shelf life, versatility, and stability as a base for cosmetics are expected to be critical aspects of industry growth in near future. Additionally, it acts as an excellent binder and thickening agent for personal care products. Powerful cleansing and surfactant properties that facilitate removal of oil and dirt in the skin are projected to strengthen demand in cosmetics and detergent applications. High demand in personal care and soaps and detergents as the surfactant is anticipated to foster product penetration in these segments in next few years. Growing application scope in several niche segments including candle manufacturing, metal processing, and dietary supplements is also expected to bolster industry growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific stearic acid market accounted for most of the total demand in 2017 and is projected to witness the fastest growth on account of rapid industrialization. Growing demand for personal care, detergents and plastics maybe attributed to high growth in the region. Emerging economies such as India, China, and South Korea are slated to emerge as major consumers, complementing market growth.

Animal-based Raw MaterialsVegetable-based Raw Materials

Soaps and DetergentsTextilesLubricantsPersonal CareRubber ProcessingOthers

This report focuses on the Stearic Acid in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The Stearic Acid market report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.

Major regions covered within the report:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East Africa

The global Stearic Acid market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2024, the market was growing at a mild rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is predicted to rise over the projected horizon. The report also tracks the most recent market dynamics, like driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

The report can help to know the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. Within the strategy analysis, it gives insights from market positioning and marketing channel to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for brand fresh entrants or exists competitors within the Stearic Acid industry. Global Stearic Acid Market Report 2024 provides exclusive statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details during this niche sector.

