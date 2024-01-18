2031 &Ldquo;AI Recruiting Software Market Size&Rdquo; | Characteristics And Specifications

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)
AI Recruiting Software Market Trend 2024, Analysis, growth, share, Status and Forecast 2031
The global AI Recruiting Software market size was valued at USD million in 2022 and will reach USD million in 2028, with a CAGR of during
Global “AI Recruiting Software Market Size ” By Type (, On-Cloud, On-Premise,), By Application ( , IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, BFSI, Others) Geography (North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), South America (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)) Market Size ln 2024
List of TOP Key Players in AI Recruiting Software Market Report are:
XOR
Zoho Recruit
HireVue
Leoforce
Seekout
Fetcher
Humanly
hireEZ
Loxo
AmazingHiring
Eightfold AI
Paradox
Textio
What is AI Recruiting Software Industry Insights?
The AI Recruiting Software market report covers sufficient and comprehensive data on market introduction, segmentations, status and trends, opportunities and challenges, industry chain, competitive analysis, company profiles, and trade statistics, etc. It provides in-depth and all-scale analysis of each segment of types, applications, players, 5 major regions and sub-division of major countries, and sometimes end user, channel, technology, as well as other information individually tailored before order confirmation.
On the thought of the product, this report displays the assembly, revenue, price, market share and rate of growth of each type, primarily split into
On-Cloud
On-Premise
On the thought of the highest users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and rate of growth for each application, including
IT and Telecommunication
Healthcare
Education
Manufacturing
BFSI
Others
What is AI Recruiting Software Market scope?
This report focuses on the AI Recruiting Software in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The AI Recruiting Software market report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.
Major regions covered within the report:
North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East Africa
The global AI Recruiting Software market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2024, the market was growing at a mild rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is predicted to rise over the projected horizon. The report also tracks the most recent market dynamics, like driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.
