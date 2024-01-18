Delhi: Over 50 Flights Affected, 18 Trains Delayed Due To Dense Fog

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Dense fog caused disruptions to air and rail traffic in the national capital, affecting over 50 flights and 18 trains.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport experienced disruptions in flight operations due to low visibility, leading to the cancellation or rescheduling of flights. Trains faced delays of several hours, due to the thick fog affecting visibility.

According to the Indian Railways, 18 trains were reported arriving late in Delhi up to six hours.

Over 50 flights' operations were disrupted, leading to rescheduling of the flights from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m.

"IGI airport experienced dense fog with visibility 50 to 100 m during 12:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.," said the India Meteorological Department in a post on X.

However, as per IMD, the visibility improved to 350 metres at Delhi airport around 8:30 a.m.

The IMD had predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are also likely to continue to prevail over North India during the next four-five days.

