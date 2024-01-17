Pakistan Recalls Iran Ambassador After Air Strike: Govt

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Islamabad: Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Iran on Wednesday and blocked Tehran's envoy from returning to Islamabad after an Iranian air strike killed two children in the west of the country a day earlier, the foreign ministry said.



"Last night's unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan's sovereignty by Iran is a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations," spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.