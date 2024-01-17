Pakistan Air Force Carries Out Retaliatory Strikes In Iran, Targeting Pakistani Insurgents

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP
Islamabad: Pakistan's air force carried out retaliatory strikes on insurgents inside Iran, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said Thursday. The strikes followed Iran's attack Tuesday on Pakistani soil that killed two children in the southwestern Baluchistan province.
Iran's state media Thursday said several explosions were heard near Saravan city close to the border of Iran and Pakistan.
The official IRNA news agency quoted the deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchistan province, Ali Reza Marhamati, as saying authorities are investigating.
