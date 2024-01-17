Discover Fresh Tastes: Ocean Basket Qatar's New Menu Is Here

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ocean Basket Qatar, the world-renowned seafood restaurant chain from South Africa, has been delighting seafood lovers in Qatar since 2016. Known for its commitment to delivering exceptional Mediterranean seafood experience, the restaurant is proud to announce the launch of an exciting new menu designed to tantalize the taste buds with delicious surprises.

The star of the show is the Fiery Prawn Spear, a bold and daring dish that promises to leave an unforgettable impression, showcasing Ocean Basket at its finest. In addition, the menu features a delectable range of seafood burgers, including hake, prawn, and salmon, paired with Ocean Basket's signature sauces. Guests can also look forward to colorful Poke Bowls, Saucy Prawns, Sundaes and a selection of new signature Sushis.

To make Ocean Basket the go-to destination for lunch, the restaurant is introducing the Lunch Box, offering a value-packed meal starting at only QR 25, allowing guests to choose from an array of delectable selections alongside rice.

Ocean Basket is dedicated to creating more than just meals; it aims to craft experiences that transport diners to the heart of the sea. Guests are invited to savor a culinary journey that celebrates the ocean's treasures, one plate at a time, at the restaurant located in the Mall of Qatar.