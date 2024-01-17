Qatar And Czech Republic: Growing Relations, Promising Prospects

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: As part of strengthening and further deepening the growing relations between the State of Qatar and the Czech Republic, the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will meet on Wednesday with President of the Czech Republic H E Petr Pavel, who is paying an official visit to the country.

H H the Amir will hold discussions with H E President Petr Pavel regarding bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them in various fields, in addition to reviewing several regional and international issues of common interest.

It is expected that the visit of the President of the Czech Republic to Doha will contribute to enhancing joint cooperation in multiple fields, discovering more trade and investment opportunities between the two countries, supporting and further developing bilateral relations between them, and opening new areas in a way that serves the common interests and aspirations of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

Qatar and the Czech share growing relations in various fields and are experiencing significant development especially at the economic level and in the fields of health, energy, and investment.

Relations between the two countries date back to 1990 when diplomatic relations were established at the level of ambassadors (non-resident representation), and the Ambassador of Qatar to the Czech Republic presented his credentials in 2007.

The visit of H H the Amir to the Czech Republic in 2022 contributed to consolidating relations between the two countries and increasing cooperation in many fields, as H H the Amir and H E President Milos Zeman, President of the Czech Republic at the time, held an official discussion session at the Presidential Prague Castle. At the beginning of the session, the Czech President welcomed H H the Amir and the accompanying delegation, stressing that His Highness's visit is an important step in developing bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields, and looking forward to more joint cooperation efforts to develop bilateral cooperation.

The Amir also expressed his happiness to be in Prague, expressing his thanks to the Czech President, and the government and friendly people of his country for the warm reception and generous hospitality. His Highness pointed to the strength of the Qatari-Czech relations and their continuous development, and the joint cooperation that brings the two countries together in various sectors. The session discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, especially in the fields of trade, industry, energy, and investment, in addition to exchanging views on several regional and international issues of common interest.

The joint declaration was also signed between the State of Qatar and the Czech Republic regarding mutual support to complete the bilateral investment agreement, and the signing of an agreement on economic, commercial, and technical cooperation between the governments of the two countries. The relations between the State of Qatar and the Czech Republic are regulated by a set of agreements in many areas of trade, economy, and the air transport sector, and the political views of the two countries on many regional and international issues are similar. To develop and strengthen bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, the Qatar-Czech Parliamentary Friendship Committee was established in the Czech Parliament in April 2019, whereby the committee aims to strengthen cooperation between the two countries at various levels, in addition to documenting the links between the two countries in various fields and the development of parliamentary relations.

Mutual visits and joint meetings between investors and businessmen in the two countries contributed to providing an important platform for discussing ways to establish alliances and joint projects, in addition to gaining a broader overview of viable investment opportunities in several promising sectors in the two countries. They also contributed to raising the rate of trade exchange between the two countries.

Trade and investment relations between the State of Qatar and the Czech Republic are characterized by diversity, as there are many joint Qatari-Czech companies operating in the Qatari market in various sectors, especially in the fields of services, hospitality, sports consulting and food trade.

During a visit to Doha in October 2019 meeting with Qatari businessmen, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic H E Tomas Petricek confirmed that his country is seriously seeking to strengthen trade and economic relations with the State of Qatar, as part of its efforts to attract foreign investments in various sectors, and reviewed the investment climate in his country. Its strategic location in the European continent makes it a large market linking the countries of the European Union. His Excellency pointed out that the Czech Republic, which is characterized by the quality of products with global advantages, seeks to present innovative projects in many fields. In June 2022, the Qatari-Czech business meeting, held at the Qatar Chamber, discussed ways to enhance commercial and industrial cooperation relations, investment opportunities available in the two countries, cooperation between business owners in the two countries, and the possibility of establishing alliances that enhance trade and investment exchange.

This resulted from the success achieved by the State of Qatar in providing an attractive investment environment through facilities and incentives that allow a foreign investor to invest up to 100 percent in various sectors and economic activities, as well as the advanced infrastructure, laws and economic legislation that have contributed to the fact that Qatar reached a world-renowned position as a leading destination for investment and business. Building materials, office furniture, equipment and electrical appliances are at the forefront of Qatar's imports from the Czech Republic, while ethylene polymers represent the most important Qatari exports to the Czech Republic.