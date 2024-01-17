Qatar Witnesses Surge In Air Passengers And Flight Movements

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's aviation sector witnesses buoyant momentum with a significant uptick in December 2023.

Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) yesterday revealed a huge boost in flight movements, air passengers, air cargo and mail, it said on the X platform.

The preliminary air transport statistics for the month report an increase of 3.2 percent in aircraft movement as compared to December 2022. The data shows that 23,589 flight movements were registered in the month.

On the other hand, the number of air passengers saw a significant increase of 19.7 percent, as compared to December 2022. The aviation authority stated that 4.3 million individuals arrived in the country in December 2023.

Meanwhile, Qatar reported 216,431 tonnes of air cargo and mail, an increase of 18.6 percent, compared to the same period in 2022. However, in November 2023, the country registered an increase of 7 percent in flight movements, compared to the same month in 2022. The flight activities jumped from 20,746 in November 2022 to 22,195 in November 2023.

In the same month, the number of passengers increased by 23.2 percent as compared to the same month last year.

QCAA also reported that 3.9 million air travellers were recorded in Qatar in November 2023. Air cargo and mail, on the other hand, increased by 13.2 percent compared to the same month in 2022. The air cargo and mail were 210,484 tonnes in November 2023, compared to 185,926 tonnes in November 2022.

However, throughout 2023, Qatar witnessed a positive trajectory growth in the aviation sector with a substantial increase in flight activities, air passengers, and air cargo and mail.

Air passenger traffic in Qatar experienced tremendous growth during the past few years, and with the expansion of Hamad International Airport, the country has become a global hub for travellers connecting Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

The state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional services at the airport have attracted airlines from around the world, increasing the country's connectivity. By the end of 2023, 44 airlines were added, connecting HIA with direct flights from around the world.

The QCAA recently noted that the country will continue to see rising numbers of travellers and has welcomed close to 45 million visitors in 2023, an increase of 26 percent compared to the numbers in 2022.

The authority also underlined that these increases in aircraft movement and passenger numbers show upbeat signs of economic revival and have strengthened the country as a tourist hub, connecting the world to Qatar and beyond.