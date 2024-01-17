Qatar Participates In NAM Summit's Preparatory Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kampala; Qatar participated in the ministerial preparatory meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Uganda's capital Kampala yesterday. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi chaired Qatar's delegation to the meeting. On the sidelines, Al Muraikhi held separate meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda, H E Odongo Jeje Abubakar; Deputy Prime Minister and Union Minister of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar H E Than Swe; Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral and Legal Affairs of Iraq H E Omar Al Barzanji; and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan H E Bahram Aliyev. During the meetings, they discussed cooperation and relations and several topics of common interest.