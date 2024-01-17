Qatar Participates In NAM Summit's Preparatory Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Kampala; Qatar participated in the ministerial preparatory meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Uganda's capital Kampala yesterday. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi chaired Qatar's delegation to the meeting. On the sidelines, Al Muraikhi held separate meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda, H E Odongo Jeje Abubakar; Deputy Prime Minister and Union Minister of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar H E Than Swe; Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral and Legal Affairs of Iraq H E Omar Al Barzanji; and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan H E Bahram Aliyev. During the meetings, they discussed cooperation and relations and several topics of common interest.
MENAFN17012024000063011010ID1107735861
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.