Qatar Stresses Need To Respect Somalia's Sovereignty

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar participated in a meeting of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level in the extraordinary session held virtually yesterday to support Somalia in confronting the attack on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Qatar was represented in the meeting by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

In a speech to the meeting held, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs stated that the participation in this emergency meeting is in support of Somalia, which faces threats to its unity, stability and territorial integrity. He reiterated the firm commitment of Qatar to strengthening fraternal relations with Somalia and its opposition to any measures that would affect Somali sovereignty, stressing the need to fully respect the unity and sovereignty of Somalia over its entire territory, and the right of its people exclusively to benefit from its resources.

Qatar expresses its concern about the increasing actions, procedures and official statements issued by countries in the Horn of Africa region, which would undermine stability in the region and increase tensions between its countries, at a time when the African continent is witnessing an increase in conflicts and disputes, a matter which requires concerted efforts to contain and deal with its repercussions instead of fuelling tension in an unprecedented way, Al Muraikhi said, adding Qatar stresses the need for the countries of the region to use the voice of reason and wisdom.

He renewed the determination of Qatar to develop diplomatic relations with Somalia based on the desire of the political leadership of the two countries to enhance continuous communication between officials and to emphasise the common keenness to support these relations and advance them towards deeper and more fruitful collaboration, in a way that serves common interests, goals and aspirations.