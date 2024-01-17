QMC Chairman, Saudi Minister Of Media Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Chairman of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) H E Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani yesterday met with Minister of Media of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H E Salman bin Yousef Al Dossary in Riyadh.

The Saudi Minister of Media greeted at the start of the meeting H E Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani and his companions on their visit to the Kingdom.

The meeting discussed cooperation in various media fields and ways to enhance them, development opportunities and exchanging experiences between the two sides and coordinating efforts and joint work in a way that contributes to highlighting the achievements of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in various fields and the depth of historical relations between them.

They also touched on the activation of the proposed initiatives for cooperation within the framework of the strategic partnership between the QMC and the Saudi Ministry of Media that was announced at the conclusion of the 7th meeting of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council held in Doha on December 5, 2023, co-chaired by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his brother Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, with the participation of Their Highnesses and Excellencies the members of the Council, heads of subcommittees, and members of the Executive Committee on both sides.

Chairman of QMC H E Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani stated that the meeting represents an opportunity for consultation, communication and the exchange of visions on the best ways to enhance media cooperation and coordination between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to establish a strategic media partnership between the two sides.

His Excellency additionally praised the development movement witnessed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Riyadh becoming a regional media center.

Chairman of QMC also expressed his thanks to the Saudi Minister of Media for his generous hospitality and warm reception.

