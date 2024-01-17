Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (Jan 18-20, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: This weekend in Qatar is set to be a vibrant showcase of sports and culture. Thrilling football matches feature the best of Asia's national teams, while a journey through diverse Asian cultures awaits at various pavilions. Equestrian enthusiasts can revel in competitions showcasing the majesty of Arabic horses, and the rich storytelling of Japanese drama adds a touch of theatrical elegance to the weekend's diverse offerings.

Free AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 match screening at Industrial Area

Until February 9, 2024 (Thursdays and Fridays )

4-11 pm

Industrial Area

Alongside the matches, visitors can enjoy cultural and entertainment activities, orchestra performances, cultural shows, and competitions. The Ministry of Interior will also be conducting various awareness programs. The screenings will be held at the Asian City Accommodation Industrial Area, Barwa Baraha Doha Industrial Area, and Barwa Workers Recreation Complex in the Al Khor Industrial Area, and there's no need for tickets.

Welcome Asia at Al Maha Island

Until February 10, 2024

Al Maha Island

Feel the football fever at Al Maha Island where you can enjoy entertaining shows and activities along with a collection of the best food & beverage kiosks and restaurants. The adventure doesn't stop there, as you can also enjoy unlimited rides at Lusail Winter Wonderland.



Japanese film 'Ninja Warrior'



January 20, 2024

7-9pm

Katara - Hall Building 15

Join the public screening of the Japanese film 'Neko Nin/Ninja Warrior' The screening is a collaborative effort by the Embassy of Japan, Katara Cultural Village, and the Japan Foundation. It is part of Katara's activities during the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

Doha Tour 2024, Tour 2



Until January 20, 2024

Al Shaqab, Qatar Foundation

You will not want to miss this celebration of history, culture, and horse riding featuring various classes including CSI5, CSI4, CSI2, and CSIYH1. Riders from around the world will compete for a share of more than 3 million euros in prize money. Tour 2 is featuring the competitions of CSI4, CSI2, and CSIYH1.

Expo Fan Zone



Until February 10, 2024

Cultural Zone, Expo 2023 Doha

A fusion of sports, entertainment, and cultural festivities. Activities include Paintball Battle Zone, shooting range, football matches, Mini-Golf course, laser shows, color festival, and freestyle performances.

AFC Asian Cup Events at Msheireb Downtown Doha

Until February 10, 2024

Msheireb Downtown

Msheireb Downtown Doha transforms into a hub for football fans and cultural exploration during the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. Experience the Asian Sikka, taste authentic international cuisine, enjoy cultural exhibits and performances, and participate in football-themed activities. Don't forget to visit the 'Human Football Arena' and to watch live match broadcasts at Barahat Msheireb, interactive football stations, and a variety of cuisine from local restaurants.

For more information about events in Msheireb, click here .

Shop Qatar Third Raffle Draw Announcement



January 19, 2024

Palace Vendome

Each week of Shop Qatar brings the excitement of a lucky winner receiving the keys to a brand-new car. The festival is not just about shopping – it's an adventure that combines sales, entertainment, and the chance to meet beloved characters from Cocomelon, Bluey, Miraculous, and Barbie. The more you shop, the higher your chances to win big!

AFC Asian Cup Events at Katara



Until February 10, 2024

3-11pm

Katara

A month-long celebration with an impressive lineup of 46 events. The program includes a wide range of activities, from artistic performances and interactive experiences to engaging events, promising a culturally rich and entertaining experience.

Get to know more about the events here .

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Matches

Until February 10, 2024

The AFC Asian Cup continues to bring thrilling matches, showcasing the skills of the best 24 Asian football national teams. To stay updated with the complete match schedule and receive guidance on reaching the various stadiums, click here to download .

Don't miss out on the excitement and the opportunity to witness top-tier football action.

Hello Asia ​​​​​​​

Until February 10, 2024

4 PM - 12 AM (excluding match days at Lusail Stadium)

Lusail Boulevard

Enjoy captivating parades, explore vibrant markets, savor diverse cuisines, and witness colorful folklore performances. Don't miss the two daily parades at 6:30pm and 9pm.

Visit the 'Country Zones' to discover 24 different country zones, including Qatar, China, India, South Korea, and Lebanon. Each zone offers a unique glimpse into the hospitality and culture of the participating AFC Asian Cup countries.