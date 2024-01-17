Winners Of Fourth Draw For 'Safari, Shop & Shine - Win 6 Kg Gold' Promotion Announced

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The winners of the fourth draw for the Safari, Shop & Shine - Win 6 kg Gold promotion have been announced.

The fourth draw for Safari Hypermarket's Mega Promotion, popularly known as the WIN 6kg Gold Promotion, hosted by Safari Hypermarket, a leading hypermarket chain in Doha, took place at their Barwa Village location.

The event, held yesterday, was attended by officials from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, as well as representatives from Safari management. First prize winner is MA. Ann Margarette Zornosa (coupon no.: SSS401179755), who has won 250 grammes of gold.

Second prize winners are: Manoj BK (coupon no.: SSS401217286), Rajesh Kumar Radhakrishnan (coupon no.: SSS400131771), and Muhammed Zakariya (coupon no.: SSS401110950); each of them will receive 150 grammes of gold.

Third prize winners are: Bilal Alikkal (coupon no.: SSS400807616), Muhammed Kunhi (coupon no.: SSS400445069), and Jabir Meethal Jabir (coupon no.: SSS400223440); they will be awarded 100 grammes of gold each.

The selection of these winners was made through an e-raffle coupon system, which was made available with a purchase of QR50 from any Safari outlet. The Shop and Shine Mega Promotion, under which this draw took place, continues until April 20, 2024.

This promotion promises to award 1 kg of gold to seven winners in each draw. The fifth draw is scheduled for March 3, 2024, and it will be hosted at Safari Hypermarket in Industrial Area Street-16.