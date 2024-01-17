The Collective Season Two Is Now Available Exclusively In Printemps Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Six Qatari and Qatar-based startup designer brands from The Collective retail incubation program have launched their exclusive capsule collection in a dedicated M7 space located on the 2nd floor of Printemps Doha.

The Collective is a pioneer project co-launched by M7, Qatar's epicentre for innovation and entrepreneurship in fashion and design, and Printemps Doha, the largest department store in the Middle East, to enable up and coming designers to develop a successful retail business. The Collective Season Two sees the launch of an exciting new line-up that includes ready-to-wear, eveningwear, abayas, kidswear and footwear.

Thierry Prevost, General Manager of Printemps Doha, added:“The second edition of The Collective has highlighted a great maturity in the approach and work of how we equip young local designers with the necessary tools and knowledge to develop a successful retail business. Cultural diversity, traditional crafts and creativity define this selection. The finalists are fully involved in sustainability issues and their uniqueness and commitment to their brands have impressed us. We now look forward to seeing the reaction from our customers as we continue to support home growth designers.”

Maha Al Sulaiti, Director of M7, said:“Now in its second season, The Collective was created to empower emerging designers by providing dedicated mentorship and coaching as they embark in their own journey. Together with Printemps Doha, we were able to tailor a program along with industry experts to pass down knowledge and share their personal journey to the talents of tomorrow. It's wonderful to witness the collective union and dedication to creating a landscape for homegrown designers to flourish in the industry. The result of this collaboration is a diverse line-up of talents to watch.”

The designers' line-up includes: TAGREED OMER, LIN, DRIZZLE, NINTH, MARYAM ALMALKI and F.J. DESIGN. Their collections are now available exclusively at Printemps Doha.

TAGREED OMER's namesake eveningwear brand started with a love for textile arts, hand painting fabrics and creating unique prints and patterns that caught the attention of many local designers and clients. Her unusual textile designs have become highly sought after by both local and international fashion brands. Tagreed Omer explained the concept of her brand, saying:“As a passionate advocate for sustainable fashion practices, I am firmly committed to combatting the harmful effects of fast fashion. My mission is simple: to make sustainability accessible and fashionable for all.”

LIN uses fabric as a story telling tool and sophisticated medium to highlight individuality within the realm of fashion. The designer Introduces 'Falling Blossoms', a collection of ready-to-wear pieces and abayas, inspired by the enchanting autumn season. As a special addition to this collection, Lin reimagined her signature piece with a printemps color palette. The brand founder, Noof Almulla said:“This collection beautifully combines minimal colors with delicate flower touches, capturing the essence of nature's transformation during this magical time of year. Each flower-inspired detail represents our commitment to sustainability and our desire to preserve the beauty of our surroundings.”

DRIZZLE is a Qatar-based womenswear brand established in 2018 by Alanoud Al-Hedfa, with a focus on timeless, elegant, and minimalist pieces, aimed to be worn by people of all ages and cultures. The designer showcases 'Serene Lines', a sophisticated and versatile collection, perfect for a variety of occasions. The owner Alanoud commented“From refined tailored trench coats to elegant abayas, our pieces effortlessly blend classic styles with contemporary flair. Featuring diverse range of fabrics from light, flowy satin, to structured and shaped taffeta, with a color palette of neutrals, offering the perfect wardrobe staples that women can wear with confidence for any occasion.”

NINTH is a sustainable kidswear brand launched by designer Fatma Al Mohannadi dedicated to providing high-quality, eco-friendly clothing that is both stylish and comfortable. Believing that it is possible to create beautiful clothing that is also good for the planet, the brand is committed to reducing the impact of the fashion on the environment.

MARYAM ALMALKI was born out of the unwavering quest for beauty and timeless elegance in 2022. The brand's pieces are designed in Qatar by Maryam Al-Malki and brought to life through skilled artisans in Italy, this footwear brand is a testament to the rich heritage of artisanal expertise and craftsmanship, with a focus on embodying an effortless sense of contemporary chic - favored by the cool girls of today.

Her exclusive capsule collection for Printemps Doha include 5 shoe styles: the CAROLYN - a classic '90s-inspired slingback pump pays homage to Carolyn Bessette's legacy of style, the VIVIENNE - a scene-stealing red suede t-strap heel with tan lining that commands attention with every stride, the CASSIDY - a playfully feminine slingback pump with a suede-burnished leather mix, the GRACE - a suede mule adorned with a burnished leather Western design motif that's versatile for any season, the JANE - an ode to the ultimate it-Girl, Jane Birkin, the LOLA - a burnished leather and shearling mule that personifies grace with an edge and the JEAN – a suede mule with an extra- soft fur lining.

Founded in 2015 by the dynamic mother-daughter duo, Fatima and Juwaher, F.J DESIGN was born from a deep love for self-expression and a passionate drive to empower women. The brand displays their Autumn/ Winter 2023 collection, a line carefully curated to always look impeccably good and timeless. The co-founder Juwaher said“We pay a lot of attention to how the fabric is cut and the materials used, because these contribute to the longevity of the pieces. Our customers can wear the pieces for a long time, while feeling confident and stylish no matter what.”