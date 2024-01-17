Sahm, The First All-In-One Trading App In KSA, Launches With Special Deals

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 January 2024 - Valuable Capital Financial Company (VCFC), a brokerage firm licensed by the Capital Market Authority (22251-25), announced the official launch of its online trading app "Sahm", a platform proprietary designed and developed specifically for investors in Saudi Arabia.



Sahm is currently debuting with a special introductory offer. The first 3,000 users who successfully open an account will enjoy 0 commissions for the Saudi Stock Market for 12 months, along with free real-time quotes of U.S. stock market. As part of this limited-time promotion, they will also receive 15 free Lucid Group stocks.



Moreover, the app will reward its top three users who successfully invite the highest number of people to open accounts with an iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB. Existing users also have the opportunity to earn a reward of $50 worth of stocks for each requirement they meet. For more details, visit



Speaking at the launch event, Hadeel Bedeeri, General Manager of VCFC, stated, "Since the beginning, our product philosophy has always been to design an all-in-one, easy-to-use trading platform tailored for domestic investors. And now, Sahm is just a perfect example of integrating everything investors need into one app."



Sahm's comprehensiveness is demonstrated via all-in-one features including market quotes, company data, 24/7 news, investors education materials, and analysis tool. This integration helps the app stand out among other trading platforms, which often require users to switch frequently between multiple apps when making investment decisions.



According to VCFC, the app supports both Arabic and English, with a sleek, user-friendly UI design embedded with bundled functions, like a Shariah Compliant Stocks indicator, demonstrating a strong commitment to the local market. Furthermore, functions related to market information reach as deep as detailed listed company profiles, financial event calendar, analysis charts dynamics and key market statistics.



In October 2023, VCFC received licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to conduct Dealing, Advising, and Custody services in KSA, making it the first international online brokerage firm to provide online brokerage services in KSA. The company is also a registered member of the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul, as well as its affiliates, the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa) and the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa).



Sahm app is now available for download on the iOS App Store, the Android Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery.









