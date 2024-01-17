(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 January 2024 - The Hong Kong Institute of Landscape Architects (HKILA) announces the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Planning, Design and Construction Platform (the Platform). Through this Platform, HKILA will actively facilitate the collaboration of urban planning and design industry between Shenzhen and Hong Kong, promote the interflow of industry professionals in the two places, and create opportunities for planning agencies from Hong Kong and Macao to take part in the development of mainland cities.



The Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Planning, Design and Construction Platform was initiated by Shenzhen Qianhai Administration Bureau, at the facilitation from the Development Bureau of Hong Kong, with an aim of realizing the national plan of "Comprehensive Enhancement of Reform and Opening-up of the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone" through enhancing the exchange of industry information between Shenzhen and Hong Kong, academic interflow, benchmarking practice standards, thereby attracting urban planners from Hong Kong to participate in the development and construction of Qianhai projects and catch the vast opportunities presented by the Greater Bay Area.



According to the Memorandum of Cooperation, both HKILA and the Platform will jointly promote the high-quality development of planning, design and construction industry in the two places, and jointly create high-quality communication channels within and outside respective cities; jointly promote the adoption of practice standards of Qianhai planning industry in Shenzhen and Hong Kong, as well as research work on reform and innovation; encourage Hong Kong professionals and agencies to practise in Qianhai, and promote the adoption of global qualifications and job titles; promote multi-faceted and multi-level exchange between academic sectors in the two places and enhance communication channels; take advantage of and complement with respective strengths to achieve win-wins, and promote the participation of professionals from the two places in the planning, design and construction of Greater Bay Area.



Mr Paul Chan, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Landscape Architects says, "We are delighted that HKILA has been invited to join the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Planning, Design and Construction Platform and to sign a memorandum of cooperation. This does not only help planning and design professionals in Hong Kong to reap the benefits of the vast opportunities presented by national development, but also promote the collaboration between professionals in Shenzhen and Hong Kong. Together we will become an integral part of national development and contribute to our country with our professional knowledge."



HKILA has been keen to promote the exchange of talents and knowledge within the Greater Bay Area. Earlier on HKILA hosted the Northern Metropolis: Hong Kong/Shenzhen Ecological and Environmental Symposium where professionals from Shenzhen and Hong Kong shared their ideas on the urban planning of Northern Metropolis. It has also signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Chinese Society of Landscape Architecture to jointly raise the professional standards of landscape architecture in both places.







