According to the amended complaint, defendants misstated two key human capital metrics, TaskUs's employee attrition rate and its rating on Glassdoor, which misled investors. In his ruling, Judge Cronan said the plaintiffs have adequately pleaded that TaskUs misled investors to believe its Glassdoor ratings "accurately reflected the company's positive workplace culture." In reality, according to the complaint, the ratings were the result of a policy at TaskUs requiring brand new employees to submit a review while still in training and "were still excited about [TaskUs] based on management's promises that it was a 'fun place to work,' and had not yet experienced the disappointing reality of working at TaskUs." The judge said that while an individual, "after embarking on a substantial effort," could figure out that new employees did all the ratings, that does not mean that such information or data was "feasibly digestible."

Judge Cronan also gave investors leave to amend the other pleading deficiencies he noted.

