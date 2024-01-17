Automotive Instrument Cluster Market Recent Advancements And Future Challenges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Instrument Cluster Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report by Type and by Vehicle : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Automotive instrument clusters market are primarily data source for driver, which displays crucial information about the status of the vehicle. An automotive instrument cluster comprises the speedometer, fuel gauge, illumination & warning indicators, pointers, screen, sensors, and electronic control unit (ECU). As of now, instrument clusters are coming up with 2D and 3D graphics to display more complex data in a better way. Moreover, in the early stage of automotive industry, mechanical or analog instrument cluster were used; however, due to ongoing innovation in automotive industry nowadays, hybrid and digital cluster have greater penetration.

Growth in automotive industry in China, Germany, the U.S., and Japan, and rise in demand of high end passenger cars drives the automotive instrument cluster market . In addition, rise in production & sales of vehicles globally and increase in infotainment system boost the market growth. However, fluctuation in raw material cost, such as chips, ICs, and display, and higher cost associated with digital instrument cluster hinder the market growth. These limitations can be overcome by technological advancements, such as launch of automotive instrument cluster with new & advance screen, and biometric features which is expected to present numerous opportunities for market expansion. In addition, rise in demand for luxury vehicles, particularly in North America and Europe, is expected to provide opportunities for manufacturers.

The automotive instrument cluster market is segmented based on type, vehicle type, and geography. By type, it is divided into analog, digital, and hybrid instrument clusters. Based on vehicle type, it is categorized into two-wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key benefits

.The report includes an extensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the global automotive cluster market.

.Factors affecting market growth and projections from 2017 to 2023 are included.

.The report also provides quantitative and qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders to understand the situations prevailing in the market.

.An in-depth analysis of key segments demonstrates stakeholders with different types of automotive instrument clusters and different vehicle types.

.Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographies.

Key Market Player

.Continental AG

.Robert Bosch GmbH

.Denso

.Visteon Corporation

.Alpine electronics, Inc.

.Delphi Automotive LLP

.Innolux Corporation

.Japan display Inc.

.Luxoft.

.Mitsubishi Electric

