Providing Medicine To The Hostages Must Continue: Israel Hostages' Forum

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Jan 18( IANS) The Hostages and Missing Families forum of Israel has called upon the international community to continue providing medicines to hostages in Gaza.

The spokesperson of the forum, Liat Bell Sommer, said that the operation to provide medicine proves that cooperating with Qatar and applying international pressure on world leaders yields results.

The spokesperson also mentioned of verified proof of the initiative's credibility by receiving visual evidence that the hostages are receiving their medicine.

The statement acknowledged French President Emmanuel Macron for the mobilisation of this operation, as well as attorney David Sprecher and Prof Hagai Levine from family headquarters for initiating the operation to provide medical aid to hostages in Gaza.

The forum also called upon the Israel cabinet to initiate an international meeting sponsored by the US together with Egypt and Qatar to formulate an agreement for the immediate release of all hostages.

Liat Bell Sommer said:“Every additional day in captivity is an immediate threat to their lives.”

The families' forum also demanded that the war cabinet lead an immediate international committee and reach a comprehensive agreement to release the hostages.

--IANS

aal/kvd