(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the intersection of fintech and the spirit of sportsmanship, the renowned blockchain payment project UPCX (UPC) has announced its role as the official sponsor for the 2024 Doha World Swimming Championships and the 2024 Swimming World Cup, injecting innovative financial technology into global sporting events.

UPCX Becomes the Official Sponsor of the 2024 Doha World Swimming Championships and the Swimming World Cup.

Continue Reading

The Doha World Swimming Championships are scheduled to take place from February 2nd to 18th, 2024 in Qatar's capital and will bring together the world's elite swimmers, water polo players, divers, synchronized swimmers, open water swimmers, and high divers, all vying for glory. Following this, from October to November 2024, the Swimming World Cup tour will unfold in three Asian cities-Shanghai, China; Incheon, Korea; and Singapore-with athletes from around the globe participating in this three-week-long event.

On such a globally watched platform, UPCX's logo will be featured on athletes' bibs and prominently displayed on digital multimedia channels such as the official competition website, representing a significant leap in brand value for UPCX.

UPCX's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Mr. Yutaka Imaizumi, stated, "As sponsors, we are honored to be part of the 2024 Doha World Swimming Championships. A global strategy has always been our priority, and our blockchain services are not limited by national borders. We are committed to global development and serving a broad user base. This collaboration will help us raise awareness of UPCX and enhance global consumers' recognition of our brand."

Mr. Brent Nowicki, the Executive Director of the World Swimming Association, also expressed affirmation of this partnership: "We are very honored to welcome UPCX on board. The World Swimming Association and its athletes have always considered themselves innovators. We focus on adopting the most advanced technologies to enhance performance and strengthen engagement with audiences. The collaboration with UPCX perfectly aligns with our commitment to innovation."

By participating in major international events, UPCX not only expands its brand exposure but also provides robust support for the events. Its leading blockchain technology enhances the efficiency and scalability of payment and financial services, enabling decentralized payments to compete with traditional credit cards and mobile payment methods in terms of performance. With its brand and technology showcase at global sporting events, UPCX is proving its professional strength and potential for continuous growth in the global blockchain payment and fintech sectors.

About World Aquatics:



Driven by the vision of a world united by water for health, life and sport, World Aquatics is the international governing body for aquatic sports. Founded in 1908, World Aquatics is an independent organisation formed of 210 National Federations and five Continental Organisations.



World Aquatics oversees six aquatic sports – swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving – and is recognised as the leading global authority of these sports by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).



About UPCX (UPC)

UPCX is an innovative, open-source payment system that leverages high-speed blockchain technology. It is particularly suitable for payment and financial services, offering performance and scalability that surpass current market demands, comparable to credit cards and mobile payments.

Official website:



X:



X(upcxcmo):



Telegram:



Discord:



SOURCE UPCX team