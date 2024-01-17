Admissions To Join Military Open Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Defense, in coordination with all military authorities in Qatar, announced the start of the work of the Unified Permanent Committee for the Selection of Candidates for Military Officers, under the follow-up and supervision of the head of the committee, Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Staff H E Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit.

The Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Staff and head of the committee said that admission will be open for those wishing to join the various military authorities in the country starting from January 18, 2024, for high school graduates for the current year only (2023-24).

They must submit their applications on the committee's website in accordance with the terms and conditions in order to compete for a spot and be considered to join one of the military authorities in Qatar, he noted.

He explained that unifying the process of registration is a step aimed at unifying efforts and reducing the burden on applicants under one umbrella that includes the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, Qatar State Security, Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and the Amiri Guard.

The committee was formed comprising qualified and experienced representatives from these authorities to select the most suitable applicants according to the needs of each authority and to the conditions and standards that are published via the committee's website.

Head of the joint committee, Brigadier General Nasser Al Jaber said the committee is keen to ensure equality and equal opportunities and choose the appropriate applicants who meet the conditions and standards of the military authorities. He stressed that the committee would spare no effort to ensure the best outcomes for students wishing to join the various military authorities in Qatar and expressed gratitude for those working in all military authorities.

The head of the joint committee said the accumulated experience over previous years as well as the long history of work enjoyed by its members gives them the great ability to properly work on the selection process for each military authority according to its requirements.

Early registration gives students the opportunity to quickly register, freedom of choice and determination of the student's desires, he said.