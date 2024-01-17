Czech President, Deputy PM Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Czech Republic H E Petr Pavel yesterday met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, during the president's official visit to Doha.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed topics of common interest, and bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen and develop them. They also took stock of the latest regional developments, primarily the Israeli war on Gaza, and Qatar's mediation efforts and its keenness to reach a ceasefire and stop the war on Gaza.

Ambassador of Qatar to the Czech Republic H E Nasser bin Ibrahim Al Lingawi; and Head of Supply and Equipment Authority at the Qatari Armed Forces, Brigadier-General (Pilot) Dr. Youssef Ahmed Al Qayed attended the meeting, along with several senior officials from both sides.