Avenu Insights & Analytics Announces The Acquisition Of Finvi's State And Local Government Division

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) CENTREVILLE, Va., Jan. 17, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Avenu Insights & Analytics (“Avenu”), the global leader in revenue recovery and administrative solutions for state and local governments, is proud to announce the acquisition of Finvi's State and Local Government (“Finvi SLG”) Division. This strategic move marks a significant expansion of Avenu's offerings and capabilities in serving state and local governments.







Caption: Avenu Insights & Analytics.

The acquisition of Finvi SLG, a prominent player in cloud-based payment solutions and court-related software for local governments, is a landmark step for Avenu. It represents our commitment to providing comprehensive, innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of government agencies and the communities they serve.

Finvi SLG is well-known for its government software solutions that streamline operations, enhance revenue recovery, and improve constituent communication. Its flagship products, RevQ+ and FullCourt EnterpriseTM, have set the standard in omnichannel communication, data integrity, automated workflows, and modern payment solutions.

Empowering Governments with Advanced Technology

This acquisition combines Avenu's extensive experience in enhancing government revenue, optimizing operations, and fostering community trust through digital solutions, with Finvi SLG's proficiency in payment processing and court case management.

The combined capabilities of both entities will offer governments:



Centralized software and services platform for enhanced citizen experiences.

Transformative court and legal system solutions, including the FullCourt EnterpriseTM suite.

Revolutionary payment processing and operational efficiencies through Finvi's RevQ+ solution. Efficient service delivery models that maximize resource utilization and minimize costs.

A Future of Innovation and Excellence

As we integrate Finvi SLG's solutions into our portfolio, Avenu renews its dedication to innovation, quality service, and client success. We are committed to a seamless transition that upholds the high standards our clients expect from us.

“The integration of Finvi SLG represents a transformative leap forward in our quest to revolutionize state and local government operations” said Paul Colangelo, CEO of Avenu Insights & Analytics.“The addition of Finvi SLG will enable us to offer a more comprehensive suite of solutions and services that will not only enhance government operations but also positively impact communities.”

About Finvi SLG

Finvi is a premier provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients across healthcare, government, accounts receivable management, and financial institutions. Finvi allows its client partners to generate more revenue at reduced cost and fulfill their business outcomes by effectively engaging those who pay.

About Avenu Insights & Analytics

Over 3,500 state and local governments have partnered with Avenu to drive positive results for their communities through software administration and revenue recovery solutions. Avenu's comprehensive software solutions digitally transform government by modernizing processes, providing online access to records, and reducing costs. Avenu also provides a robust ecosystem of revenue management services that identify and recover untapped revenue. State and local governments work closely with Avenu to increase revenue without raising taxes, streamline internal operations, and improve services by enhancing connectivity for constituents. Avenu is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. Learn how Avenu helps to unleash the power of compliance and maximize tax collection in this short Compliance Lifecycle video or visit .

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-area private equity firm that has raised $8 billion in limited partner commitments since inception. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including aerospace & defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company's position as leading competitors in their field. For more information, visit Arlington Capital's website at and follow Arlington on Linkedin .

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Brennan Middleton, Avenu Vice President, Revenue Operations, 225-573-5402

News Source: Avenu Insights and Analytics