Lake Norman Plumber On Call, A Plumber Near Me, Posts Plumbing Tips And Advice For Mooresville And Lake Norman Residents

McCafferty, Owner of Lake Norman Plumber on Call in Mooresville, North Carolina, is pleased to announce that he has just posted a blog that is filled with helpful plumbing tips and advice for Mooresville and Lake Norman residents.

To read the new blog, which is titled "Plumber Near Me, Think of Lake Norman Plumber on Call of Mooresville, NC" in its entirety, please check out

As the new blog notes, one of the most important things homeowners should know is where their main water shutoff valve is located. In many cases, this valve can be found under the sink in the kitchen, in a basement, or in the water meter box outside of the home.

This way, if a homeowner discovers a burst pipe or other major plumbing emergency, they can shut off the water as they wait for Lake Norman Plumber on Call to quickly arrive to remedy the situation.

Another helpful tip, the blog notes, is to regularly check all of the pipes in the home. This is especially true before going away on vacation, or during the cold winter months. Check for leaks or cracks and signs of rust, and if any of these issues are visible, call Lake Norman Plumber on Call for assistance.

Homeowners should also put together a plumbing emergency kit; as the blog notes, it can include things like a drain snake, plunger, a bucket and plenty of rags. Keep the kit in the same spot so it's always easy to find and accessible.

Another important tip that the blog discusses is to be proactive about preventing clogs in the pipes. For instance, in the kitchen, resist the temptation to pour grease or oil down the drain, and never put food down the kitchen sink – only use the disposal for this purpose. In the shower, use a hair catcher or drain cover to prevent long locks from going down the pipes and causing clogs.

Toilets are another common source of leaks, the blog notes. To check for possible leaks, homeowners can add a couple of drops of food coloring into each toilet tank. After an hour, they can check to see if any of the colored water is now into the toilet bowl. If so, this indicates the toilet has a leak and the homeowner should call a plumber for assistance.

As McCafferty notes, he and his team from Lake Norman Plumber on Call are ready, willing and able to help Mooresville and Lake Norman homeowners who are looking for a plumber near me with any plumbing related issues.

"We offer both scheduled and emergency plumbing services, and we are truly devoted to helping homeowners with all of their plumbing needs," he said.

