(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Способен ли мирный саммит в Швейцарии завершить войну в Украине?



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

The Alpine state is drawing on its reputation as a neutral global peace broker – a stance that has recently been challenged by conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

But given the divide of opinion over Ukraine between the West and other countries – notably China – is such a conference feasible? And if the summit can get off the ground, what could it achieve?

Details of the proposed conference – such as agenda, attendees or timing – have yet to be declared. SWI swissinfo looks at some of the possibilities.

What do we know so far about the conference?

Not much, besides that Geneva has apparently been selected as the host venue. And this leads to media speculation that Switzerland is working things out as it goes along.

+ Wanted: a politically convenient definition of neutrality

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis hopes that heads of state will attend. "It would be more of the same if we were to organise it at ministerial level," he said.

The conference plan was initiated at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the fringes of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. It has been presented as a joint exercise between Switzerland and Ukraine.

In 2022 Zelensky presented a ten-point peace plan, which includes the withdrawal of all Russian troops, the return of Russian occupied territory in Ukraine and an investigation into war crimes. Russia has consistently rejected these proposals.

"There is no guarantee that we will achieve the ideal quickly. But we are doing what is possible as quickly as possible." Ignazio Cassis.

End of insertion

On Sunday, Davos hosted the fourth National Security Advisors' Meeting on Ukraine, which was attended by representative of 82 countries and international organisations (not Russia or China).“It's just a matter of talking for the sake of talking," said a Kremlin spokesperson . "Without our participation, any discussion has no prospects."

Would Russia attend the proposed Geneva summit?

It looks extremely doubtful that Russia will even be invited.

The main challenge is for Switzerland to secure the attendance of powerful countries that have yet to fully condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Top of that list is China, followed by the likes of India, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Brazil – the so-called Global South.

“Switzerland has no real leverage to persuade China and other key countries to participate,” said the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper.“A problem could also be that Switzerland has strongly linked itself to the Ukrainian peace formula with the current initiative.”