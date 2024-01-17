Where The World And Switzerland Stands On Carbon Offsets After COP28

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Discussions over Article 6.2 continued in Dubai, on whether and how to implement controls and oversight on bilateral carbon trading.

But it's Article 6.4 – and the need for better rules relating to human rights and accountability – that was the focus at COP28.

Why does Article 6.4 – the voluntary carbon offset market – need more detail?

For the first time in seven years, voluntary carbon markets – where businesses, individuals and organisations under no legal obligation to make emissions cuts can trade offset credits – saw their demand fall in 2023 due to the many questions raised on their implementation. Many global corporations chased opportunities to compensate for their emissions, presenting their products to customers as "net-zero" or "carbon negative”.

In 2022, the value of traded markets for carbon permits reached $909 billionExternal link (CHF850 billion). Of that the voluntary carbon market was worth around $2 billion External link in 2022, with experts forcasting earlier last year that it could be valued at $10 billion to $40 billion by 2030. But it is calculated that the market has since shrunk by 80 %.

But in 2023, reports surfaced that a number of nature-based projects funded by the voluntary market did not deliver as promised. This included schemes developed by Switzerland-based South Pole, the world's leading seller of carbon offsets, which pulled out of a key forest preservation project in Zimbabwe following investigations. The organisation said reports were“exaggerated”.

A reportExternal link by the NGO Human Rights Watch also highlighted human rights violations including forced relocations and the assassination of environmental activists linked to carbon offset projects. Critics accuse users of greenwashing through their carbon-cutting claims.

In November, a UN body submitted draft proposals on better carbon credit mechanismsExternal link and methods to removeExternal link carbon from the atmosphere, such as the use of forests, oceans and technologies including carbon capture and storage. The proposals came a year after expected and were the starting point of discussions in Dubai.

What was on the table in Dubai?

Ahead of the talks, COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber highlighted the need for“better-functioning voluntary carbon markets”. Then, at COP28, another major carbon offset project was confirmed between an Emirati developer close to Dubai's ruler and African countries, to preserve forests totalling the size of the United Kingdom prompting even more questions about implementation.

Negotiators in Dubai were faced with a call from the Article 6.4 supervisory body to use“credible methods” to estimate emissions cuts or carbon removals, due to past cases of overestimating projects.

On the table were the issue of baselines for assessing the effectiveness of the offsets as well as mechanisms to show that offset projects would not have otherwise taken place. But civil society groups were most concerned about safeguards against human rights violations.

Erika Lennon, senior attorney at the Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL), warned against adopting proposals that were“not up to snuff on really preventing the serious abuses that we have seen”.

She called for a more robust grievance mechanism that would help affected communities submit complaints due to offsetting projects and is independent of governments and companies carrying out projects.

David Knecht, energy and climate justice lead at Swiss NGO Fastenaktion, also said the package proposed at COP failed to include language to ensure the sustainability of projects to allow people's lives to be improved, as required by the Paris Agreement.

Where Article 6 stands after COP28

Negotiators failed to reach clear decisions on both carbon market mechanisms and carbon removals (reforestation for example) by the close of the Dubai conference. They also failed to beef up rules for Article 6.2. Instead, they proposed recommendations, leaving discussions to be carried over to the 2024 COP to be held in Azerbaijan.

Countries also failed to agree on an existing definition of carbon removal which could be“natural” or involve technology such as carbon capture.

“Removals need to remain removals for hundreds of thousands of years,” said Knecht.“In other words, a forest that has been reforested must remain a forest and not be burned.”

That means project monitoring would have to continue even after the credit certificate is concluded, which could result in steep costs. With proposals made in Dubai failing to address the issue of long-term responsibility, Knecht said that the public may ultimately have to pay, for instance, if a company running the project went bankrupt.

Andrew Howard, senior director of climate policy and strategy at Verra, the largest carbon standards system, said at a COP28 event that the existence of organisations like his provided“healthy competition” between standards“to allow for innovation that is really good for climate action.”

South Pole had worked with Verra, which reportedlyExternal link issued more than one billion carbon credits, 90% of which were described as“phantom” and largely worthless. Verra has said the reporting was“off track.”