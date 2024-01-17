James Bond's Ski Club Celebrates 100 Years Of Racing And Partying

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) “I've got about five Bond girls' numbers in my phone,” says Alan Ramsay, as we glide up the mountain in the gloom of pre-dawn.“But they're all over 70.” Despite the early hour, the Scottish-born honorary Mürrenian is already on form. He's not wearing his kilt – an outfit he's been known to sport when skiing the Inferno, billed as the world's craziest amateur ski race, of which more later. Today, he's settled for the understated elegance of bright-red tartan ski trousers.

We're heading up to the summit of the Schilthorn, and the revolving restaurant immortalised in On Her Majesty's Secret Service. Back in the late 1960s Mürren desperately needed financing to get the final, most ambitious leg of its wildly over-budget cable car project finished, while the Bond producers needed a mountaintop lair from which Telly Savalas's Blofeld could stroke his white Persian and fine-tune his diabolical plans. It was a tie-up that forged enduring links between cast and location, with multiple official reunions since. Hence Ramsay's notable contacts list.

I'm as Bond-fixated as the next middle-aged man, but that's not why I'm here. I've come to delve into the origins of an exclusive ski club established in this intimate Bernese Oberland ski resort a century ago this month, one with a reputation so dashing that Bond creator Ian Fleming couldn't help but make his most famous creation a member.

The cable car bumps to a stop and, skis hoisted on shoulders, we step out into Piz Gloria. Back in the winter of 1969, this svelte, conical retreat was awash with Bond girls, Joanna Lumley and Diana Rigg among them, draped over mountain-chic furnishings segmented by gold-hooped partitions. The latter, pleasingly, are still there; the rest has been transformed into a restaurant that, once every 45 minutes, completes a full rotation of what may be the Alps' most compelling panorama.