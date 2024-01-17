King Receives Greek FM, Stresses Need To End Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday at Al Husseiniya Palace received Foreign Minister of the Hellenic Republic Giorgos Gerapetritis.

The meeting, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, covered the deteriorating situation in Gaza, with His Majesty stressing the need to immediately stop the Israeli aggression and put an end to the tragic humanitarian crisis resulting from this war, according to a Royal Court statement.

Discussions covered the importance of protecting civilians and ensuring the sustainable delivery of sufficient aid to the Strip.

The King warned of the catastrophic ramifications of the war's continuation, whose price everyone will pay.

Reaffirming Jordan's complete rejection of forcibly displacing Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, His Majesty stressed the need to push for the return of Gazans to their homes.

Discussions also addressed the need to create a political horizon for the Palestinian issue to reach just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.