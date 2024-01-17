The Pound Doesn't Give Up Without A Fight, Thanks To CPI

(MENAFN- FxPro)
UK inflation statistics sparked a 0.8% rally in the pound on Wednesday morning, supporting GBPUSD gains against a general pull from risk assets.
MENAFN17012024000156011031ID1107735514
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.