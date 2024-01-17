Stronger Economy Means Softer Stocks For Now

(MENAFN- FxPro)
The US economy continues to surprise economists by beating retail sales forecasts for the sixth consecutive month. Reportedly, for December, the increase was 0.6%, compared to 0.3% in November and 0.4% expected. Sales excluding autos rose 0.4%, up from 0.2% a month earlier.
