OHB SE: Capital Market Day 2024

Outlook 2024: Total revenues of EUR 1.3 to EUR 1.4 billion expected

Continuous increase in total revenues and margins forecasted in the coming years

OHB SE presents new governance structure: Executive Committee reorganized Capital increase of 10 % with new minority investor KKR completed in December At today's Capital Market Day 2024, the space and technology Group OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) provided an insight into current market and company developments.



The focus was on the expected business development for the current fiscal year 2024 and the following years:



in EUR million 2024 2025 2026 Total revenues

in EUR million 1,300-1,400 1,400-1,500 1,600-1,700 Adj. EBITDA margin

in % > 8.5 > 10.0 > 10.5 Adj. EBIT margin

in % > 6.0 > 7.0 > 7.5

For the past fiscal year 2023, OHB confirms the outlook from the 9-month interim report dated November 9, 2023. Total revenues are forecasted to be around the level of the guidance. Various effects (delayed order intake, inflation-related cost increases, as well as transaction costs and other one-off effects), which have had a negative impact on profitability, might lead to the EBITDA and EBIT figures for the 2023 fiscal year falling short of the initial guidance.



OHB SE's audited consolidated financial statements for 2023 will be explained in detail at the annual press conference scheduled for March 20, 2024 and the analyst conference to follow on the same day as well as being available for download on OHB SE's website.



The company also provided an overview of the company's new governance structure. This includes changes to top positions in all three business segments: Chiara Pedersoli has been appointed as CEO of OHB System AG. She succeeds Marco Fuchs, who was elected to the Supervisory Board of OHB System AG. Romana Fuchs Mayrhofer was elected Chairwoman of this Supervisory Board. Hans Steininger will move to the Supervisory Board of MT Aerospace AG and devote himself to his duties as Managing Director of the Aerotech Peissenberg Group. As his successor, Ulrich Scheib will be proposed to the Supervisory Board for appointment as the new CEO of MT Aerospace AG with effect from April 1, 2024. Dr Lutz Bertling has been succeeded as head of the DIGITAL segment by Dr Arne Gausepohl. He also remains Managing Director of OHB Digital Services GmbH and German Offshore Spaceport Alliance GmbH. The Group also used these changes as an opportunity to restructure the Executive Committee. Under the leadership of CEO Marco Fuchs, it includes the other Members of the Management Board of OHB SE, Chiara Pedersoli, Ulrich Scheib and Dr Arne Gausepohl in their new functions as well as the heads of the staff departments.



In this context, Dr Kristina Wagner is introduced as the new Chief Technology + Digital Officer. In her role, she will manage the OHB Group's technical developments and research work from February 1, 2024. As a further member of the Executive Committee, Sabine von der Recke will be responsible for institutional and political relations as well as corporate communications. In addition, she will remain a Member of the Management Board of OHB System AG and a Member of the Management Board of German Offshore Spaceport Alliance GmbH. The Executive Committee is completed by Oliver Salisch, who coordinates and oversees M&A activities and other equity investments. Furthermore, he is the managing director of OHB Venture Capital GmbH.



"We need a strong leadership team to realize our ambitious growth targets. I am convinced that we will lead OHB into a successful future with this Executive Committee. The new appointments to the management positions in the two largest subsidiaries are an important and forward-looking step in this regard, and I am excited about working together in this new constellation," explains Marco Fuchs.



At today's Capital Market Day, the management also reports on the status of the investment agreement with the new minority investor KKR. With the implementation of a capital increase of 10 % of the previous share capital at an issue price of EUR 44 per share, the number of shares issued has increased from 17,468,096 to 19,214,905 shares. As a result, OHB SE received around EUR 77 million in December 2023. The second element of the investment agreement has also already been implemented with the subscription of a convertible bond by Rocket Factory Augsburg AG. The completion of the voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding shares of OHB SE is currently still subject to the granting of various regulatory approvals.







Contact:

Media representatives:

Sabine von der Recke

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +49 421 2020 9823

Email: ...





Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ...

