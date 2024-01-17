India Takes Centre Stage At Davos, Showcasing Resilient Economy And Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 17 (KNN) The Commerce and Industry Ministry announced that India is taking centre stage at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, showcasing its resilience in global economy and standing as a preferred investment destination, on Tuesday.

The Ministry stated that India will spotlight its opportunities, fostering discussions on manufacturing, technology, sustainability, mobility, start-ups, healthcare and Artificial Intelligence.

Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India, speaking at a Davos session, expressed optimism about India's strong growth prospects and highlighted the remarkable recovery in the country's banking sector.

He emphasised the international confidence in India and the stability offered by its macroeconomic and financial sectors.

India's impactful presence is underscored by securing four exclusive spaces at WEF, each dedicated to presenting the India opportunity and its growth narrative to global investors, the ministry added.

The ministry detailed the four designated spaces – India Engagement Centre, Experience India Centre, India Investment Centre, and We Lead Lounge.

The India Investment Centre, as described, will function as a hub for Government-to-Business (G2B) and Business-to-Business (B2B) networking, hosting roundtables and sessions.

Rajesh Kumar Singh from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is actively participating in the meeting.

(KNN Bureau)